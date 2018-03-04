Morrow is expected to make his first spring appearance Tuesday, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

It was originally reported that Morrow had a chance to start Monday, but later revealed he was not on the list to pitch. The Cubs seem to be limiting the appearances of their soon-to-be closer after Morrow had a deep postseason run in 2017, but he should still log a handful of tune-up appearances prior to the beginning of the regular season.