Morrow is expected to make his first spring appearance Tuesday, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

It was originally reported that Morrow had a chance to start Monday, but later revealed he was not on the list to pitch. The Cubs seem to be limiting the appearances of their soon-to-be closer after Morrow had a deep postseason run in 2017, but he should still log a handful of tune-up appearances prior to the beginning of the regular season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • charlie-blackmon.jpg

    Outfield Tiers 2.0

    Outfield is of course a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says our Scott...

  • francisco-lindor.jpg

    Shortstop Tiers 2.0

    Trea Turner stands alone at the top of the shortstop rankings, but the historically weak position...

  • travis-shaw.jpg

    Third Base Tiers 2.0

    Third base is deep, but not as deep as you might think given the number of multi-eligible players....