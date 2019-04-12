Morrow (elbow) is throwing in live batting practice sessions at extended spring training in Arizona, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

It was reported earlier this month that Morrow was one bullpen session away from being cleared to face live hitters, and he apparently had no issues with his final bullpen. The 34-year-old could be ticketed for a minor-league rehab assignment in the near future if his current progression continues after undergoing elbow surgery in November.

