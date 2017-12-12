Cubs' Brandon Morrow: Favorite to close
Morrow is seen as the Cubs' would-be closer, barring further offseason additions, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Wittenmyer goes on to say that the Cubs are keeping the door open for an affordable Wade Davis reunion, in which case Morrow would move to a setup role. Even if the Cubs don't add another closer between now and Opening Day, Morrow would be a shaky fantasy option, given his injury history and the presence of Carl Edwards Jr. and Justin Wilson, who are also very capable options for the ninth inning. Morrow notched a 2.06 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 50 strikeouts in 43.2 innings as a setup man with the Dodgers last season.
More News
-
Cubs' Brandon Morrow: Agrees to deal with Cubs•
-
Dodgers' Brandon Morrow: Converts save Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Brandon Morrow: Will see more hold opportunities•
-
Dodgers' Brandon Morrow: Available Thursday•
-
Dodgers' Brandon Morrow: Out again Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Brandon Morrow: Dealing with back issue•
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...
-
Rating Ohtani's seven destinations
Shohei Ohtani reportedly has narrowed the field to seven teams. Where would the two-way sensation...
-
Imagining 2018's first two rounds
Busy daydreaming how your team might look next year? This should help. Scott White projects...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 relief pitchers
The best closers in the game today are some of the best we've ever seen, but relief pitcher...