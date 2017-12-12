Morrow is seen as the Cubs' would-be closer, barring further offseason additions, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Wittenmyer goes on to say that the Cubs are keeping the door open for an affordable Wade Davis reunion, in which case Morrow would move to a setup role. Even if the Cubs don't add another closer between now and Opening Day, Morrow would be a shaky fantasy option, given his injury history and the presence of Carl Edwards Jr. and Justin Wilson, who are also very capable options for the ninth inning. Morrow notched a 2.06 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 50 strikeouts in 43.2 innings as a setup man with the Dodgers last season.