Morrow got the save against the Padres on Friday, giving up one hit and striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning to preserve a 5-4 victory for the Cubs.

That's now 21 saves in 23 tries for the right-hander, who was able to protect a one-run lead despite allowing a hit in this appearance. Morrow is firmly entrenched as the ninth-inning man for the Cubs thanks to his 1.52 ERA and 1.08 WHIP through his 29.2 innings.