Cubs' Brandon Morrow: Gets 22nd save
Morrow allowed one hit and struck out one to record his 22nd save on Sunday against the Padres.
Morrow allowed a leadoff single to Manuel Margot but proceeded to get the next three batters he faced to close out the win for the Cubs. Since returning from a short stint on the disabled list, Morrow has allowed one earned run and recorded six strikeouts in eight innings. He has a firm grip on the closer role, and should continue to rack up saves assuming he can remain healthy.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Marte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Struggling Aces
Luis Severino, Corey Kluber, Charlie Morton and a few other aces just haven’t been themselves...
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Waivers: Trust Matz, Ross now?
Heath Cummings looks at performances from Steven Matz and Tyson Ross, and asks whether they're...
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...