Morrow allowed one hit and struck out one to record his 22nd save on Sunday against the Padres.

Morrow allowed a leadoff single to Manuel Margot but proceeded to get the next three batters he faced to close out the win for the Cubs. Since returning from a short stint on the disabled list, Morrow has allowed one earned run and recorded six strikeouts in eight innings. He has a firm grip on the closer role, and should continue to rack up saves assuming he can remain healthy.