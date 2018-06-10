Morrow was not used to close out Saturday's 2-0 win over the Pirates after also getting skipped Friday, but Cubs manager Joe Maddon said he simply wanted to get his closer an extra day of rest, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic Chicago reports.

Maddon went on to say that Morrow will be available Sunday, which is good news for fantasy owners who might have been worried about a possible injury after seeing the Cubs' closer get bypassed for save opportunities in back-to-back games. Morrow appears to be healthy and he should remain an elite fantasy relief option, as he's 15-for-16 in save opportunities with a sparkling 1.66 ERA.