Morrow was not used in a save opportunity in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Tigers, but the team was simply giving him an extra day off after he recorded a four-out save Sunday, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

In addition to recording four outs Sunday, Morrow also recently returned from a stint on the disabled list due to a back issue, so the team is understandably exercising caution with its star closer. With no new injury being reported, expect Morrow to be available for Wednesday's game if needed.