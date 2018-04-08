Morrow picked up his second save of the season Sunday with a perfect inning of work against the Brewers.

Morrow now has saves the last two days, and he should continue to see a lot of opportunities if the team keeps playing well as expected, though it's possible he's unavailable Monday against the Pirates. Morrow hasn't reached 50 innings in a season since 2013, so the Cubs many monitor his workload, at least in the early going.