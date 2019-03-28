Cubs' Brandon Morrow: Hits IL
Morrow (elbow) was placed on the 10-day IL, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
This was always going to be the case, but the move became official Thursday. Morrow could head to the minors in mid April for a rehab assignment, but it would not be surprising at all if he faced setbacks and delays, given his personal injury history and the nature of this specific injury.
More News
-
Cubs' Brandon Morrow: Could head to minors in mid-April•
-
Cubs' Brandon Morrow: Tosses another bullpen•
-
Cubs' Brandon Morrow: Completes bullpen Monday•
-
Cubs' Brandon Morrow: On target for bullpen•
-
Cubs' Brandon Morrow: Could throw bullpen in about a week•
-
Cubs' Brandon Morrow: Weeks away from bullpen session•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade Chart (H2H points)
If you're looking to make a trade here at the start of the season, you should expect to pay...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
The waiver wire shouldn't be the first place you turn when setting your lineup, particularly...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
A shorter Week 1 allows for no two-start pitchers, so here's a look at the best one-start options...
-
10 waiver wire moves to make
From Brandon Lowe to Jeremy Jeffress, Scott White introduces 10 players with the potential...
-
No. 1 Contenders
Mookie Betts rode a career 2018 to reach rarified Mike Trout territory atop Fantasy drafts....
-
Breaking into the first two rounds
These 16 players are not being drafted in the top four rounds this season in most leagues,...