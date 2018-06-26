Cubs' Brandon Morrow: Hopeful for return Wednesday
Morrow (back) hopes to be activated off the disabled list when first eligible Wednesday, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.
Missing the minimum 10 days is not overly surprising after it was revealed Morrow would not require a minor-league rehab assignment following Monday's bullpen session. The 33-year-old landed on the 10-day DL with back tightness June 17 and should resume the closer's role upon his return.
More News
-
Cubs' Brandon Morrow: Activated before Wednesday's game•
-
Cubs' Brandon Morrow: Won't require rehab assignment•
-
Cubs' Brandon Morrow: Throwing bullpen session Monday•
-
Cubs' Brandon Morrow: Lands on DL with back injury•
-
Cubs' Brandon Morrow: Dealing with back tightness•
-
Cubs' Brandon Morrow: Records first save since June 7•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Underowned Rays
Heath Cummings looks at three underowned Rays and their performance Tuesday night.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy Trade Chart: Goldy surging
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Trade Chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...