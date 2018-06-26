Morrow (back) hopes to be activated off the disabled list when first eligible Wednesday, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Missing the minimum 10 days is not overly surprising after it was revealed Morrow would not require a minor-league rehab assignment following Monday's bullpen session. The 33-year-old landed on the 10-day DL with back tightness June 17 and should resume the closer's role upon his return.