Morrow was placed on the disabled list with right biceps inflammation, Bruce Miles of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

The move is retroactive to Sunday, so Morrow will be eligible to return starting July 25 against Arizona. It's unclear if he'll be required to miss more than the minimum on the shelf. The 33-year-old closer has racked up 22 saves and sits with a 1.47 ERA and 1.08 WHIP with 31 strikeouts over 30.2 innings this season.