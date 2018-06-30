Cubs' Brandon Morrow: Nabs 17th save Friday
Morrow recorded the final out in Friday's 10-6 win over the Twins to pick up his 17th save of the season.
Justin Wilson started the inning and gave up a run on three hits before getting the hook, setting up an easy save situation for Morrow. The 33-year-old has blown only one save all year, and his 1.54 ERA and 25:9 K:BB through 23.1 innings point to continued success for him in the second half.
