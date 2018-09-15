Cubs' Brandon Morrow: Nearing return from injury
Morrow (biceps) expects to be activated from the disabled list within the next few days, Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune reports.
The closer has now missed two full months with biceps inflammation. He threw a simulated game Saturday, which evidently went well enough that he feels confident a return is close. That's good news for the Cubs, who just lost interim closer Pedro Strop to a hamstring strain.
