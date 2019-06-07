Cubs' Brandon Morrow: No closer role to return to
Morrow (elbow) doesn't appear to have a closer role to return to once he gets healthy after Craig Kimbrel officially joined the Cubs on Friday.
A healthy Morrow would close for most teams, as he owns a 2.04 ERA over his last four seasons. Kimbrel is one of just a handful of relievers who are clearly on another level, and he's unlikely to be forced to fight for a ninth-inning role due to his 333 career saves. Morrow remains not particularly close to a return to action, however, so the he won't be appearing in any inning any time soon.
