Cubs' Brandon Morrow: No closer role waiting for him
Morrow (elbow) doesn't appear to have a closer role to return to once he gets healthy after Craig Kimbrel officially joined the Cubs on Friday.
A healthy Morrow would close for most teams, as he owns a 2.04 ERA over his last four seasons. Kimbrel is one of just a handful of relievers that is clearly on another level, and he's unlikely to be forced to fight for a ninth-inning role due to his 333 career saves. Morrow remains not particularly close to a return to action, however, so he won't be appearing in big-league games in any role any time soon.
