Morrow (biceps) doesn't anticipate a long-term shutdown after an MRI Thursday, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

The Cubs will be careful with their closer, who has an extensive injury history and who has now been placed on the disabled list for the second time this season. Morrow said that the MRI revealed that there was "stuff in there" but did not appear overly concerned. A more precise timeline is not yet clear.

