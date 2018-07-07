Morrow struck out one in a perfect ninth inning to record the save in Saturday's comeback win over the Reds.

It didn't look like Morrow would get a save opportunity in this one, but the Cubs rattled off four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to pull ahead and set up their closer. Morrow then slammed the door on 10 pitches to get his 20th save in 21 chances. The veteran righty also has a sparkling 1.35 ERA, as he's been an elite bullpen option this season.