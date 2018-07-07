Cubs' Brandon Morrow: Notches 20th save
Morrow struck out one in a perfect ninth inning to record the save in Saturday's comeback win over the Reds.
It didn't look like Morrow would get a save opportunity in this one, but the Cubs rattled off four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to pull ahead and set up their closer. Morrow then slammed the door on 10 pitches to get his 20th save in 21 chances. The veteran righty also has a sparkling 1.35 ERA, as he's been an elite bullpen option this season.
More News
-
Cubs' Brandon Morrow: Records save Wednesday•
-
Cubs' Brandon Morrow: Gets rest day Tuesday•
-
Cubs' Brandon Morrow: Completes four-out save Sunday•
-
Cubs' Brandon Morrow: Nabs 17th save Friday•
-
Cubs' Brandon Morrow: Appears in Thursday's game•
-
Cubs' Brandon Morrow: Activated before Wednesday's game•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tucker a call-up to get excited about
The Astros have finally called up top prospect Kyle Tucker, and Scott White says it's a move...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Franco
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Weaver back on radar?
Can you trust Luke Weaver after his impressive victory over the Giants?