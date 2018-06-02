Morrow recorded save No. 14 Friday, as he allowed no runs on one hit and one walk over one inning against the Mets.

Morrow has been outstanding out of the bullpen this season, as he's gone 10 straight outings without surrendering a run. He's posted a 0.93 ERA and 0.98 WHIP with 21 strikeouts across 19.1 innings. The 33-year-old doesn't appear to be in any danger of losing his role as the closer.