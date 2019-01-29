Cubs' Brandon Morrow: On track to miss one month
Morrow (elbow) is expected to miss at least one month to begin the 2019 season, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.
After an injury riddled 2018 campaign, Morrow underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery back in November. While he hasn't experienced any setbacks in his recovery, the reliever is about a month behind his normal offseason throwing schedule -- he recently started throwing a tennis ball off a wall to get a feel for his throwing motion, and he's hoping to resume playing catch Feb. 6 after doing so Jan. 6 last offseason. An exact timetable for his return should clear up as he progresses in his recovery. Though Morrow figures to reclaim his role as the team's closer once healthy, it's unclear how the Cubs will approach the ninth inning in his absence.
