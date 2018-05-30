Morrow worked around two hits to record his 12th save of the season in Tuesday's 8-6 win over the Pirates.

The Cubs led 8-4 heading into the bottom of the ninth, so they didn't turn to Morrow right away. However, after Brian Duensing allowed two hits and retired just one batter, the team brought in Morrow with runners on first and second. The veteran closer gave up consecutive singles to start his outing, which got Pittsburgh within two runs, but he rebounded to strike out Josh Bell and get Corey Dickerson to pop out to end the game. Morrow now has an elite 1.00 ERA and has been one of the better relievers in the league this season.