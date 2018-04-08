Cubs' Brandon Morrow: Picks up first save
Morrow picked up his first save in a Cubs uniform in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Brewers. He allowed a hit in an inning of work and struck out two.
This was just Morrow's second appearance of the season, and his first save opportunity, but there will likely be plenty more to come pitching for a strong Chicago team. The 33-year-old excelled as a setup man for the Dodgers last year, posting a 2.06 ERA and 50 strikeouts across 43.2 innings. If he performs like that again in 2018, Morrow could be one of fantasy's top relief options when you factor in his new ninth inning role.
