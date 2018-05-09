Cubs' Brandon Morrow: Picks up save Tuesday
Morrow set the side down in order to pick up his eighth save of the season in Tuesday's win over the Marlins.
Morrow was the picture of efficiency in this one, as he induced three groundouts on a total of just five pitches. The 33-year-old blew his first save of the season on Saturday, but he's now logged consecutive scoreless outings since then to lower his ERA to a stellar 1.38.
More News
-
Cubs' Brandon Morrow: Blows first save Saturday•
-
Cubs' Brandon Morrow: Converts seventh save with perfect inning•
-
Cubs' Brandon Morrow: Earns sixth save Friday•
-
Cubs' Brandon Morrow: Records save Thursday•
-
Cubs' Brandon Morrow: Records fourth save•
-
Cubs' Brandon Morrow: Records third save Thursday•
-
Is Matt Adams worth the hype?
Matt Adams is getting at-bats and making the most of them, but Scott White says we've seen...
-
Stalled Six: Seeking signs of life
Take a deep breath. These six prime players have been disappointments, but Chris Towers says...
-
Podcast: Hitters to watch
Did Fernando Romero leap towards the top of the rookie starting pitcher rankings, and which...
-
Waivers: Romero's the real deal
Fernando Romero and Zach Eflin are among the latest waiver-wire pitchers to have attention-grabbing...
-
Five surprising old guys -- can it last?
Players like Kevin Pillar and Jed Lowrie have a long history of Fantasy mediocrity, but they're...
-
Prioritizing these 16 SP pickups
Feel like your roster is being overrun by upside-y pitchers who emerged on the waiver wire?...