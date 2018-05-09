Morrow set the side down in order to pick up his eighth save of the season in Tuesday's win over the Marlins.

Morrow was the picture of efficiency in this one, as he induced three groundouts on a total of just five pitches. The 33-year-old blew his first save of the season on Saturday, but he's now logged consecutive scoreless outings since then to lower his ERA to a stellar 1.38.

