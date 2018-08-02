Morrow (biceps) threw off flat ground prior to Thursday's game at Wrigley Field, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Though Morrow remains without a definitive timetable for his return, this marked the first time he was able to throw the ball around since landing on the DL on July 19. Expect Morrow to increase his throwing distance within the next couple days before advancing to a bullpen session.

