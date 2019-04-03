Morrow (elbow) is scheduled to throw one more bullpen before being cleared to face live hitters, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Morrow is reportedly progressing on schedule in his recovery from November elbow surgery. If he continues to progress without any setbacks, the right-hander could begin a minor-league rehab assignment in mid-April, which would put him on track to make his 2019 debut sometime in May.

