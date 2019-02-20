Morrow (elbow) threw from 105 feet Wednesday and is now allowed to play catch everyday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Morrow continues to move forward slowly following November elbow surgery. He's expected to miss the first month of the season, and while Wednesday's progress is certainly a positive sign, he's not a pitcher where a smooth recovery can be taken for granted. His list of injuries is long, and he didn't throw a pitch after the All-Star break last season after his biceps injury appeared initially to be a relatively insignificant one.