Cubs manager Joe Maddon believes Morrow can be just as successful as the team's last two closers, Aroldis Chapman and Wade Davis, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Morrow has just two saves over the last eight years as he's primarily served in a setup capacity, but the organization has high hopes for the 33-year-old in his new role. "Stuff-wise, my God. I don't want to say he has better stuff because (Chapman and Davis) are so good," Maddon said. "But equally as good of stuff, talking velocity and the breaking ball." Morrow doesn't have the track record of other top closers, but it sounds like he has a chance to post good numbers with a Cubs team that should win plenty of games.