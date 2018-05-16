Morrow picked up save No. 10 of the season in Tuesday's win over the Braves, as he tossed a clean inning with no hits allowed and no strikeouts.

Morrow blew a save on May 5 in St. Louis, but he's been dominant since then, throwing four scoreless innings with three saves. Morrow isn't racking up strikeouts at the same rate as other top closers, as he has 13 across his 15 innings of work, but the 33-year-old's 10 saves and 1.20 ERA are both solid marks.