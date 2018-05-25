Morrow retired the final batter of Friday's 6-2 win over the Giants via strikeout to record his 11th save of the season.

Morrow didn't start the ninth inning, but after the Giants got a little rally going, the Cubs' closer came on with two runners on. He made quick work of Mac Williamson on three pitches, and Morrow is now 11-of-12 in save opportunities this season with a miniscule 1.04 ERA.