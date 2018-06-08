Morrow worked around a walk to pick up the save in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Phillies. He struck out one in a scoreless inning of work.

Morrow rebounded from a tough outing on Wednesday, when he allowed two earned runs on two hits and a walk while retiring just a single batter in a non-save situation. The 33-year-old closer is now 15-for-16 in save opportunities this season with a stellar 1.66 ERA.