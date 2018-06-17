Cubs' Brandon Morrow: Records first save since June 7
Morrow allowed two hits and struck out two to record his 16th save Saturday against the Cardinals.
Morrow, who allowed singles to the first two batters he faced, struck out the final two batters of the game to strand two runners in scoring position. It was Morrow's first appearance and save since June 7, as he received a few days of scheduled rest and wasn't needed since no save situations presented themselves for the Cubs. His 16 saves rank fifth in the National League, and he has backed that up with a 1.59 ERA.
