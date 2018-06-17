Morrow allowed two hits and struck out two to record his 16th save Saturday against the Cardinals.

Morrow allowed singles to the first two batters he faced, but struck out the final two batters of the game to strand two runners in scoring position. It was Morrow's first appearance and save since June 7, after he received a few days of scheduled rest and was then not called upon without a save situation arising for the Cubs. His 16 saves rank fifth in the National League, and he has backed that up with a pristine 1.59 ERA.