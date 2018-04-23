Morrow allowed two hits while walking one and striking out one in the ninth inning to record the save Sunday against the Rockies.

Morrow allowed two singles and a walk to load the bases before shutting the door on the Rockies to secure his fifth save of the season. This was his shakiest outing of the season, but still escaped without allowing his first earned run. He remains a secure source of saves.

