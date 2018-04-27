Cubs' Brandon Morrow: Records save Thursday
Morrow gave up two hits but kept the Brewers off the board in Thursday's 1-0 win to secure his fifth save of the season.
Morrow started the ninth inning by allowing a Lorenzo Cain single but then got Christian Yelich to ground into a double play to get out of trouble. The 33-year-old has been steady for his new team, as he's now a perfect 5-for-5 in save opportunities and he has yet to allow a run this season.
