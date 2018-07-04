Morrow nailed down his 19th save of the season in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Tigers, working around a hit in a scoreless ninth inning. He struck out one.

Morrow was bypassed in a save opportunity Tuesday, but the Cubs were just getting him extra rest after a four-out save Sunday. The 33-year-old closer logged 43.2 innings last season, which were his most since 2013 following several injury-plagued seasons, so the club will likely look for additional opportunities to get him rest down the stretch. However, when Morrow has been in there, he's been lights out, as his ERA is down to 1.40 and he's 19-for-20 in save opportunities.