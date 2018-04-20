Cubs' Brandon Morrow: Records third save Thursday
Morrow picked up his third save of the season in Thursday's win over the Cardinals, pitching a perfect inning with one strikeout.
With the Cubs having a number of games rescheduled due to poor weather and playing just .500 ball to this point when they do take the field, Morrow hasn't gotten a ton of work. Still, he's converted all three of his save opportunities and has yet to allow a run across six innings of work. The weather will get better and the Cubs will likely start winning more as well, so if Morrow keeps pitching like this, he should be able to build up his saves total quickly.
