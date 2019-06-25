Morrow (elbow) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

According to Jordan Bastian of MLB.com, Morrow has already completed two side sessions with no issues. If everything goes well during Tuesday's session, the veteran reliever could be cleared to face live hitters shortly thereafter. With Craig Kimbrel close to joining the Cubs, Morrow is expected to fill a setup role once healthy.

