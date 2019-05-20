Cubs' Brandon Morrow: Resumes throwing
Morrow (elbow) played catch from 45-to-60 feet Monday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Morrow has managed to resume a throwing program after suffering a setback in mid-April. He remains without a concrete timeline for a return, though it's a positive sign that he's once again moving in the right direction.
