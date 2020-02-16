Cubs' Brandon Morrow: Returning from illness
Morrow (elbow/illness) is scheduled to throw off a mound Monday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Morrow has been sidelined for much of the last week with food poisoning, but his returned to the mound indicates he's clear of the issue. The 35-year-old is taking a cautious approach in spring training -- throwing from a mound once every four days -- as he attempts to see major-league action for the first time since July 2018. Morrow re-signed with the Cubs on a minor-league deal after being sidelined all of 2019 with the elbow issues.
