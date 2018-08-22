Morrow (biceps) was sent for more tests on his arm Friday, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Morrow has been out since mid-July with right biceps inflammation but had recently begun throwing in the bullpen. It's unclear if a specific setback prompted the tests. For a player with Morrow's lengthy injury history, optimism doesn't seem warranted, though it's difficult to say how his recovery timeline will be affected until the results of the tests are known.