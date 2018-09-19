Cubs' Brandon Morrow: Shifted to 60-day DL
Morrow (arm) was shifted to the 60-day disabled list Wednesday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
This is simply procedural, as Morrow has already been ruled out for the remainder of the season due to a bone bruise in his right arm. He's expected to be ready for the start of spring training next season. Pedro Strop (hamstring) is also sidelined, so Steve Cishek, Justin Wilson, Brandon Kintzler and Jesse Chavez are all options to see saves for Chicago down the stretch. Allen Webster was promoted from the minors to take Morrow's spot on the roster.
