Morrow (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Thursday, Bruce Miles of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

This move frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for Addison Russell, who was reinstated from suspension and optioned to Triple-A Iowa in a corresponding move. Morrow is still weeks away from resuming a throwing program after receiving an injection of synthetic lubricant earlier in the week.

