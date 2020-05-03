Cubs' Brandon Morrow: Should benefit from time off
Morrow (elbow/calf) figures to benefit from the MLB hiatus and could fill a bullpen spot for the Cubs when the season is able to begin, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Morrow missed all of last season after undergoing elbow surgery in November 2018, and he was working his way back in spring training, though a mild calf strain suffered in February slowed him down a little. The 35-year-old is on a minor-league deal and is not a lock to secure a MLB roster spot, but this extra time off could allow him to get fully healthy and possibly make an impact this season, whenever it's able to begin.
