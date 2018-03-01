Cubs' Brandon Morrow: Should get 5-6 spring appearances
Morrow, who has not yet appeared in a spring training game, should get around five to six appearances before the Cubs break camp, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.
Morrow is not injured, but the Cubs are being careful with their new closer to begin the spring because of the heavy workload he had with the Dodgers last fall during their World Series run. Over the past two seasons, Morrow has accrued a 1.96 ERA (2.30 FIP) and 58:12 K:BB across 59.2 innings, and if he can handle the pressure of moving to the ninth inning, he should put up strong fantasy numbers on a Cubs team that will likely give him plenty of save opportunities.
