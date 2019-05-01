Morrow (elbow) will remain shut down from throwing for two weeks after receiving an injection of synthetic lubricant Monday, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Morrow has been shut down since April 20 as he experienced renewed discomfort in his right elbow during a throwing session. The 34-year-old remains without a timetable for his return, and will require significant rehab work once he's able to restart his throwing program.