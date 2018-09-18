Cubs' Brandon Morrow: Shut down for season
President of baseball operations Theo Epstein announced Tuesday that Morrow (biceps) will not pitch again this season, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.
Morrow has been on the 10-disabled list since mid-July as he's battled biceps inflammation, with the issue worsening again recently as he ramped up his throwing for a potential return, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.
More News
-
Cubs' Brandon Morrow: Nearing return from injury•
-
Cubs' Brandon Morrow: To throw simulated game Saturday•
-
Cubs' Brandon Morrow: Tosses bullpen Wednesday•
-
Cubs' Brandon Morrow: Bullpen set for Wednesday•
-
Cubs' Brandon Morrow: Tosses light bullpen session•
-
Cubs' Brandon Morrow: Slated to throw off mound Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...
-
Waivers: Buttrey latest saves source
Adalberto Mondesi basically steals a base every time he plays now, and Ty Buttrey looks like...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...
-
Waivers: Who replaces Pedro Strop?
The Cubs are down a closer, but the replacement could be even better, according to Scott White....
-
Minor-league Barometer: 2018 wrapup
The minor-league barometer ends the 2018 season looking at who helped or hurt their stock most...