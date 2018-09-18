President of baseball operations Theo Epstein announced Tuesday that Morrow (biceps) will not pitch again this season, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.

Morrow has been on the 10-disabled list since mid-July as he's battled biceps inflammation, with the issue worsening again recently as he ramped up his throwing for a potential return, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

