Cubs' Brandon Morrow: Sick to start spring
Morrow's (elbow) spring training build-up has been delay by a bout of food poisoning, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
Morrow's scheduled Thursday bullpen session will be pushed back a day, but it's certainly a good sign that the issue isn't with his oft-injured right arm. The veteran returned to the Cubs on a minor-league deal over the offseason after missing the entirety of the 2019 campaign due to ar troubles. If healthy, he's a potential bullpen weapon, but it's hard to put much faith in a 35-year-old who's averaged 26 innings over the last six seasons.
