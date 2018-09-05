Cubs' Brandon Morrow: Still not throwing off mound
Morrow (biceps) has yet to resume throwing off a mound, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.
Manager Joe Maddon noted that Morrow is still progressing, though he added that there's been no regression. The right-hander is aiming to return sometime during the second half of September, though he'll remain without a concrete return date until he resumes mound work.
