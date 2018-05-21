Morrow struck out all three batters he faced in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Reds.

It wasn't a save situation for Morrow, but he shut the door on the Reds nonetheless. The Cubs' closer threw 13 pitches (10 for strikes) and breezed through the ninth inning. Morrow now has a stellar 1.13 ERA and looks like one of the best fantasy relief options moving forward on a Chicago team that should offer him plenty of opportunities to build on his 10 saves.