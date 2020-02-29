Cubs' Brandon Morrow: Suffers mild calf injury
Morrow (elbow) suffered a mild calf strain after running Thursday, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.
Morrow has been working on his recovery from last August's elbow surgery, but he's dealt with several setbacks along the way. He suffered a chest injury last week which felt good after throwing Thursday, but he'll now be sidelined approximately two weeks as a result of his newest injury. The right-hander hasn't appeared in the majors since July of 2018 due to several injuries, and his recent setbacks could hinder his outlook for an eventual major-league roster spot.
